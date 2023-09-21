This Sapphire RX 7800 XT in white is down to £499 with an Ebay code

AMD's RX 7800 XT is one of their best graphics cards in years, offering a genuine boost in performance over the competing RTX 4070 with FSR 3 Frame Generation tech on the way. These cards are meant to start at £499, but as with all GPUs to get a good review prices on most models are far higher - so it's nice to see an Ebay 10% off code that brings these models back to down to the price of a base unit. Today you can pick up the Sapphire RX 7800 XT Pure in white for £499 using code COLLECT10 when you buy from Ebuyer via Ebay.

The RX 7800 XT sizes up well against Nvidia's RTX 4070, Team Green's closest competitor price-wise. The RX 7800 XT performs around 10% better in rasterised (ie non-RT) games, while the 4070 takes the lead by a slightly larger extent (~15%) in RT titles, though this does change from game to game. (For more info, see our RX 7800 XT review.) The 4070 also has the benefit of DLSS 3 Frame Generation (and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction to boost RT fidelity), but AMD's FSR 3 Frame Generation tech is on the way so that advantage won't hold forever. Finally, the RX 7800 XT comes with more VRAM, 16GB vs 12GB on the 4070, making it a better choice for games (or applications) that require huge VRAM allocations.

The RX 7800 XT also comes with a copy of Starfield Premium Edition, which is nice, although the Ebay listing doesn't list this and therefore you may have to contact Ebuyer's customer support if they don't send the code by mail - Ebuyer are listed as participating in the AMD promo and the promo text does refer to the RX 7800 XT, but I'm not sure how buying via Ebay changes things if at all.

In any case, it's nice to see a rare white version of the RX 7800 XT at a reasonable price, so do have a look at some reviews and consider it for yourself! For reference, my RX 7800 XT review for Digital Foundry is here if you're interested in some further reading!