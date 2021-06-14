Tiny MMO Book Of Travels is venturing into early access this August

Upcoming "tiny MMO" Book Of Travels, has finally made that big decision. I've been itching to get my hands on this smaller, gorgeous online game by the studio behind the Shelter series and the time has nearly come. Might And Delight have announced that Book Of Travels is setting out on its early access journey in August.

Book Of Travels is an online RPG in a 2D world of natural magic. Might And Delight did a 30 minute video with a closer look at exploration and character creation last November. Today's launch date trailer is more of a cross-section, giving a look at player interactions and exploration and a bit of combat too. Gosh, and the music is still so lovely. I'm a real sucker for strings in soundtracks.

As for what a "tiny MMO" actually looks like, Might And Delight explain it like this:

"Other players are few, but your paths will cross - it’s up to you to choose to travel together or go it alone. Find vehicles to reach far flung places or just amble through woods together. The absence of guilds and social structures makes your temporary fellowships unique and memorable."

In past videos, Book Of Travels has show off its emote system for communicating with other players. It looks like encounters with other people won't be quite as prevalent as in a traditional MMO.

One thing in the new trailer that we'd not seen much, if any, of is the combat in Book Of Travels. It's a very quick look at sword combat with some human enemies. You can spot a player blocking a sword strike from an NPC enemy and returning a killing slash of their own before running off. They appear to have used a magical powerup before the fight starts as well. It's not a ton to go on, but that was part of Book Of Travels that I'd been curious about.

In addition to human enemies like bandits and smugglers and such, Might And Delight have preivously done a bit of explaining the game's supernatural baddies like Mares and Kettem and such.

As for how the game will change, Might And Delight say "we’ll add new levels, constantly making the vast world even bigger, adding new playable characters and of course thousands of storylines and events. Stories will change and evolve and eras of new narratives will follow."

You can spot Book Of Travels over on Steam where it will launch in early access on August 9th.