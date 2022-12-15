Today’s Warhammer 40K: Darktide update brings a new map and targets stability

Futuristic co-op action game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide receives its first significant update today. Dubbed a "content drop", you and your three grimdarkest pals can now take on the new Comms Plex map. Zealots and Ogryns are getting a new weapon each, too, both power mauls. The 1.0.20 patch lands alongside today’s update, bringing a long list of fixes and tweaks aimed at stabilising the game.

Watch on YouTube Darktide lets you live out your grimmest Warhammer imaginings with three friends.

The update adds a slack handful of new stuff to Darktide, which launched at the end of November. One of the main additions is the Comms-Plex 154/2f map, which tasks you and your not-so-merry band to access the Comms Plex and make it to the roof of the HL-19-24 Archivum. There, you’ll have to send a message out to allies in the Imperium. Zealots can pick up the Indignatus Mk IVe Crusher two-hande power maul, while Ogryns can wield the Achlys Mk I in one of their massive mitts.

With the update, Darktide now supports private games for 2 to 4 players. To start private play you just need to choose that when beginning a mission from the mission board. There’s also a new crafting option called Refine, available in the Shrine Of The Omnissiah. Refining a single perk reduces resource costs for it, but choosing to refine any given perk does lock you out of others.

The 1.0.20 patch tackles a load of issues with everything from weapons to animations, and character customisation. It also chucks in a 2400 lot of the game’s Aquilas currency for players to buy, which should mean you can get cosmetic bundles without having to stump up for more Aquilas then you want. You can read more about the Darktide community update and the 1.0.20 patch notes here.

As Fatshark’s latest is another co-op game, Ed, AliceO, James, and Liam gave it the ol’ four-reviewer shakedown for our Warhammer 40,000: Darktide review. “What if Left 4 Dead was set in the weird future of humanity where we're trapped in eternal war with aliens and demons and barely holding on inside a fascist regime which worships a man who was quite adamant that he was not a god?” AliceO pondered. “Well, you'd have a grand old time creeping through towering Gothic factories and bursting heretics with your pals.”

Darktide is on Steam and the Microsoft Store for £33/$40/€40. If you’re a PC Game Pass subscriber then you can download it that way, too.