Total War: Warhammer 3's roadmap lays out plans for Immortal Empires and mod tools

Creative Assembly have laid out the 2022 development roadmap for Total War: Warhammer 3. It contains detailed descriptions of the fixes and balance tweaks to come over the next few months, but the exciting stuff will all land this autumn, including the series-spanning Immortal Empires, mod tools and the first of several revamps for the series' older races.

Mortal Empires was an update for Total Warhammer 2 which combined its map and races together with Warhammer 1, to form a grand scale version of the already grand strategy game. Immortal Empires will follow in kind, smooshing together the map and races from all three Warhammer strategy games into one. It's a giant undertaking and it's due to arrive in Update 2.0 sometime in Q3.

Old World Update 1 will arrive in the same update. The goal, as described in the full roadmap, is to bring some of the older races from the series up-to-date with newer systems introduced in Warhammer 3. These updates "can include the introduction of new systems, units, features, and balance to make them a more formidable force on the battlefield", and the first will tackle the Warriors Of Chaos.

The Total War Assembly Kit will arrive in the same period, allowing folks to make mods for the game. Before that, however, updates 1.2 and 1.3 will arrive with plenty of changes as well. Update 1.2 is due sometime in May will stop AI factions from rebuilding towers so quickly, stop AI from focusing on the player over other factions on the map, make snow less bright, and improve the auto-resolution of battles - among many other changes you can read about in the full post.

The complete roadmap is lengthy and contains some scant details about updates due in the final quarter of the year, and even some rough plans for 2023. "You can expect to see this latest instalment evolve, improve, and continue to grow in both scale and content in the years to come," says the post. Exciting stuff, considering our Total War: Warhammer 3 review already argued that it was a heavyweight RTS.

Disclosure: Alec Meer (RPS in peace) did writing for Total War: Warhammer 3.