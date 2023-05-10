If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Total War: Warhammer 3's roadmap outlines the next year of expansions and updates

This engine really is immortal

Nurgle stands atop a horde of minions in Total War: Warhammer 3
Image credit: Sega
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

The Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs expansion is hot out of the oven, but Creative Assembly have already detailed what’s next for Total War: Warhammer 3. A fresh roadmap shares what’s coming in the next twelve months, which includes three paid expansions: Shadows Of Change (Summer 2023), Thrones Of Decay (Winter 2023), and To Be Revealed (which I’m hoping is the official title, coming Spring 2024). Each expansion will be accompanied by a free update that brings Legendary Heroes for everyone, as well as interim patches in between content drops.

Watch on YouTube

The next 3.1 update releases in the last week of May. Fans of molten cores and big beards should be happy to learn that the Immortal Engines campaign is getting Chaos Dwarfs-themed content. The update also brings new units for the base game and a Legendary Hero.

Update 4.0 drags in the Shadows Of Change DLC that centres on the ongoing story of the Tzeentch, Cathay, and Kislev races, who are also getting updated. It’ll also bring achievements to Immortal Engines, and improve settlement battles too.

Blocks with text outlining what's next for Total War: Warhammer 3

Update 5.0 rounds out the calendar year with the Thrones Of Decay DLC, focusing on the Nurgle, the Empire, and the Dwarfs. And “of course, more, more, more,” that’ll be detailed closer to the time. And finally, next year’s Update 6.0 will add another expansion and more freebies for all Twarhammerheads.

"There’s plenty more in the works that we haven’t even begun to touch on," Creative Assembly said in a Steam blog, "ongoing performance, optimization, gameplay and mechanics improvements, the ideas we already have churning for our 2024 releases, and more." The team say we'll be hearing more of what's new as we approach each update.

Nic Reuben had good things to say about Total War: Warhammer 3’s last expansion, Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs. Although, the game’s very smart AI kicked his butt: “There’s something grimly satisfying about watching my evil, bearded, be-hatted minions make a doomed last stand against an endless tide, even if said tide has been repeatedly crushing me from the last two hours with the same casual disdain they might pick fungus from their gnarled fingernails. Good AI is horrible.”

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Bird view / Isometric, Creative Assembly, Multiplayer Competitive and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch