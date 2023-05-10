Total War: Warhammer 3's roadmap outlines the next year of expansions and updates

The Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs expansion is hot out of the oven, but Creative Assembly have already detailed what’s next for Total War: Warhammer 3. A fresh roadmap shares what’s coming in the next twelve months, which includes three paid expansions: Shadows Of Change (Summer 2023), Thrones Of Decay (Winter 2023), and To Be Revealed (which I’m hoping is the official title, coming Spring 2024). Each expansion will be accompanied by a free update that brings Legendary Heroes for everyone, as well as interim patches in between content drops.

The next 3.1 update releases in the last week of May. Fans of molten cores and big beards should be happy to learn that the Immortal Engines campaign is getting Chaos Dwarfs-themed content. The update also brings new units for the base game and a Legendary Hero.

Update 4.0 drags in the Shadows Of Change DLC that centres on the ongoing story of the Tzeentch, Cathay, and Kislev races, who are also getting updated. It’ll also bring achievements to Immortal Engines, and improve settlement battles too.

Update 5.0 rounds out the calendar year with the Thrones Of Decay DLC, focusing on the Nurgle, the Empire, and the Dwarfs. And “of course, more, more, more,” that’ll be detailed closer to the time. And finally, next year’s Update 6.0 will add another expansion and more freebies for all Twarhammerheads.

"There’s plenty more in the works that we haven’t even begun to touch on," Creative Assembly said in a Steam blog, "ongoing performance, optimization, gameplay and mechanics improvements, the ideas we already have churning for our 2024 releases, and more." The team say we'll be hearing more of what's new as we approach each update.

Nic Reuben had good things to say about Total War: Warhammer 3’s last expansion, Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs. Although, the game’s very smart AI kicked his butt: “There’s something grimly satisfying about watching my evil, bearded, be-hatted minions make a doomed last stand against an endless tide, even if said tide has been repeatedly crushing me from the last two hours with the same casual disdain they might pick fungus from their gnarled fingernails. Good AI is horrible.”