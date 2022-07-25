If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Turns out Stray’s cryptic code language isn’t all that hard to decipher

Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m paws
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A ginger cat sits in the middle of a busy, neon street in Stray

Looking at signs in open-world catventure Stray makes me think I’m due for an eye-test. The code language in the game appears a lot like something that should be legible, but it’s not. At least, not straight away anyway. Luckily, these things don’t ever stay cryptic for long. HalfGlassGaming’s Josh Wirtanen has proffered a handy guide to how to read the chapter titles, signs and music sheets, with help from the growing Stray community.

Watch on YouTube
Katharine gave Stray an RPS Bestest Bests, and shared her favourite thing about the cat-loving adventure with Liam.

You can find out how to read the code here. Stray’s code language is a substitution cipher then. Each letter of the Latin alphabet is replaced with another symbol, although there seems to be a few different symbols for P and E. Not everything written in Stray does make sense though. Wirtanen points out that signs that appear hand-painted are reused for a variety of meanings, and sometimes rotated, so they don’t seem to have any real sense to them.

The code in Stray seems like more of a stylised futuristic font than anything else. It’s a nice touch that adds to the feeling of playing as an animal that can’t understand human language, but leaves things familiar enough that it’s almost readable to players. If you can’t be fussed to translate it on the fly yourself then there are always mods to turn to – one’s already up on NexusMods here, which replaces the gobbledegook script with the Latin alphabet. Purrfect.

Katharine gave the game a Bestest Bests in her Stray review. “Stray's production levels as a whole are phenomenal,” she said. “The atmospheric lighting and attention to detail in this densely packed city makes it feel like a natural, living, breathing environment, and its population of exquisitely animated androids are imbued with a real sense of warmth and humanity.“

Stray is on Steam for £24/$30/€27. I’m looking forward to the inevitable sequel where you play as a lost puppy.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch