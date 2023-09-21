Ubisoft are "building a team" to make Tom Clancy's The Division 3

Ubisoft are planning to make Tom Clancy's The Division 3. The project was announced alongside news that Julian Gerighty, the current creative director of Star Wars Outlaws, would move across to be "executive producer for The Division brand" once that project is finished.

"A core focus of Gerighty’s is to build a team for Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, which will be led by Massive Entertainment, while making sure Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 remains well supported," says the announcement. "Outside of that, his attention will be on a solidification of brand identity."

That Gerighty's job will be to build a team, and that he won't move over until Ubisoft Massive release Outlaws (due sometime in 2024), suggests that The Division 3 is a long way away. Tom Clancy's The Division 2 was released in 2019, but the series has splintered since then into multiple separate projects. On PC, we're due to get The Division Heartland, a free-to-play survival shooter developed by Red Storm.

Brendy liked the last game a lot in his Division 2 review. I like Brendy's writing enough that I'm going to quote a big chunk of it:

It is chunky, it is moreish, and every time I come back to it in the evening it is like taking a big bite out of one of those mega Snickers you can only find in the cinema. All this praise might seem out of place moments after critiquing the game’s toothless practice of political commentary by obfuscation. But honestly, don’t worry about that. We humans are idiot creatures of contradiction, and we can thoroughly enjoy a rock solid shooter even as we recognise it as being vapid hogwash.

I'm looking forward to Tom Clancy's Mega Snickers 3, whenever it does arrive.