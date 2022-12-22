Three years later, The Division 2 is heading to Steam

Ubisoft stopped releasing their games via Steam back in 2019, starting with The Division 2. The Tom Clancy shoot-to-looter was instead released via Ubisoft's own digital storefront and via the Epic Games Store. It'll finally arrive on Steam next month on January 12th, as part of Ubisoft's broader shift back to Valve's storefront.

The Division 2's Steam page is live now, though there's no information on it yet about what Steam connected features it might support.

Ubisoft announced last month that their games would return to Steam beginning with Assassin's Creed Valhalla on December 6th and following with Anno 1800 and Roller Champions shortly thereafter. At the time, a Ubisoft spokesperson said that the change was because they were "constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are."

During an earnings call back in 2019, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said The Division 2 ditching Steam was "a long-term positive". I imagine part of the reason for that belief was that Epic's store takes a 12% cut of revenue versus Steam's 30%. Now that the launch period for these games is long since over, I imagine hoovering up any straggling would-be buyers on Steam makes financial sense, lower revenue cut or not.

In his The Division 2 review, Brendy (RPS in peace) found it simultaneously vapid hogwash and a moreish, rock-solid shooter. He also liked it more than the first game, which was already a satisfying and brainless way to pass the time. If you only play games that are on Steam and you really like blind-firing from behind low walls, then January 12th is like second Christmas.