Ubisoft are suspending The Division 2 players who used an exploit for extra XP

Ubisoft have started to dish out two-week suspensions to players in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 over an XP exploit. Players were apparently joining the game’s roguelike Descent mode partway through matches via a loophole in Ubisoft Connect’s interface. The team says the bug yielded an “unfair amount of XP and SHD levels,” hence the penalties.

“We take these issues very seriously and are committed to maintaining a fair and enjoyable gaming environment for all players,” the team wrote on Twitter (full statement below). “We have thoroughly investigated the situation and identified individuals who have systematically used the exploits.”

Ubisoft say that “first-time offenders” will get a two-week suspension starting immediately, although that kinda language is usually reserved for, you know, nascent lawbreakers. Ubisoft continues to say that the XP criminals face a permanent suspension for repeated use of the exploit, but the team is “taking action to roll back illegitimate player progression.”

Image credit: Ubisoft

SHD (Strategic Homeland Division) levels can cause serious problems when exploited since higher levels allow for benefits in PvP. But who among us has never hastily taken advantage of a bug - hoarding more loot or gold or XP - before the devs patched it out? Let those without sin (exploit experience) cast the first stone (two-week suspensions), I guess.

Regardless, even in its fifth year The Division 2 is still going strong. A recent roadmap laid out plans to celebrate the half-a-decade mark, which includes returning to New York City, the big and barren location from the first looter shooter.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available to buy for £26/30 on Steam and The Epic Games Store, although the game and its NYC expansion are currently 70% off on Steam.