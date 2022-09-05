The Division: Heartland first details emerge from a hastily erased Ubisoft Store page

A store page for The Division's upcoming free-to-play looter-shooter spin-off The Division: Heartland went up on the Ubisoft Store yesterday, revealing new details about the game's setting and multiplayer modes. The store page has since been taken down, but not before it was spotted by a few eagle-eyed Twitterers. Seeing as the next Ubisoft Forward showcase is scheduled for this coming Saturday, it’s entirely possible that we’ll be seeing some concrete deets about Heartland then.

“Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland is a free-to-play survival-action multiplayer shooter set in small-town Middle America,” the store page read, which you can see for yourself in a video tweeted by user Unknown1Z1. It also details a 45-player PvEvP mode that’s called Storm Operations, where you'll be battling a faction called the Vultures with a deadly viral outbreak as the backdrop. There’ll also be PvE Excursion Operations to scrounge gear and “prep the battlefield”. You’ll get to pick between six agents and three classes, which all have their own perks and skills.

It’s been yonks since we last heard about The Division: Heartland. It was first announced in May 2021, but we’ve seen next to nothing about the game until now. The only other thing we really know about it is that it’s being made by Red Storm Entertainment, rather than The Division and The Division 2’s Massive Entertainment. Weirdly though, the game’s developer was listed as Ubisoft Montréal on the now-disappeared Ubisoft Store page, so it's possible the game's since changed hands since it was first announced.

Before the Ubisoft Store page was taken down, it listed The Division: Heartland as "coming soon". Heartland was supposed to be released before the end of 2022. We’ve still got a few months, so that could happen. Let’s see what Ubisoft Forward brings.