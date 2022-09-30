If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft reveal co-op shooter Project U exists, with playtests planned

U for Ubisoft? Or U for unknown?
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Project U is an upcoming session-based co-op shooter from Ubisoft.

A mysterious new session-based co-operative shooter has been announced by Ubisoft, codenamed Project U. There aren’t many details to go on just yet, but the game is in the early stages of development and will hold closed playtests on PC in Western Europe. If you’re of an inquiring mind, and like hanging out with mates in shooter lobbies, then all you can do for the moment is register your interest.

Watch on YouTube
Liam had a good time with Ubisoft's free-to-play skater Roller Champs.

“Codename "Project U" explores a new concept of session-based co-op shooter,” Ubisoft’s invitation to closed tests reads, “where many players unite to prevail against an overwhelming threat!” Judging by the artwork accompanying the page, you’ll be playing as an armoured and armed team up against a huge swarm of very angular-looking machines. I'm going to call them the Sporks. The machines, not the team.

Aliens? Invaders from the future? The Internet come alive? Whatever these spork-like creatures are, they’re a very fetching shade of hot pink. You can read a FAQ about Project Q's playtests and register for them over here.

Project U didn’t feature among the list of games in the works at Ubisoft that leaked from NVIDIA’s GeForce Now service this time last year. Neither is it the same game as Project Q, which I reported on back in April. Project Q is a MOBA, and Ubisoft definitely don’t want you to think it’s a battle royale. That one leaked so many times that Ubisoft just upped and announced the game, describing it simply as “FUN!”.

It’s still something of an enigma wrapped in a shooter, wrapped in an impending playtest for now, but I’ll let you know when I hear any more on Project U.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch