Ubisoft's Splinter Cell remake will be "rewriting and updating" the story for today's players

The remake of classic stealth ‘em up Splinter Cell will be rewritten and updated for a “modern-day audience”, according to a job posting for the project. Ubisoft Toronto are looking for a scriptwriter for the new Splinter Cell, which they say uses the original as a “foundation” and aims at a “new audience of Splinter Cell fans”. I hate to break it to you Ubisoft, but I’m not certain that the kids dig Tom Clancy military espionage hijinks.

The Splinter Cell remake was announced in 2021.

The scriptwriter job posting was spotted by PSU. “Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience,” the ad reads. “We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable.” I just hope Sam Fisher interrupts his missions to check BookTok every now and then. You can check out the full job ad here.

Ubisoft revealed their intention to remake Splinter Cell in December 2021, and they’ve been pretty cagey about it since. We do know it's built on their proprietary Snowdrop engine, and that it’s based on the original game from 2002. To be fair, a lot’s changed in the past twenty years so updating the script and characters makes a lot of sense. Ubisoft are still hiring for the remake, looking to fill multiple positions for the project across its narrative, programming and art teams.

It’s been nearly ten years since the last proper game in the series, Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Although Ubisoft are reviving the franchise from a long period of dormancy, they’ve promised that the ol’ Splinter Cell magic will be kept alive. “What we're trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity," producer Matt West said when the project was announced. West insisted that the new game would be linear, not open world.

The Splinter Cell remake doesn’t have a release date yet. They’re still hiring for people to write and design the thing, so it’ll be some time before we get to play it.