Listen to our (sort of) new podcast about online shooters, Ultimate Audio Bang

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

Warzone Audio Bang has been put to rest... but Ultimate Audio Bang is here to pick up the slack. In this first episode of Ultimate Audio Bang, we try to continue Warzone Audio Bang's legacy. I am channeling James' energy as the pod's new host, and I'm joined by the wonderful Imogen who has good chat and knows a lot about shooters.

And that's what this podcast is all about: online shooters. We're still touching on Warzone, of course, but we're also going to be chatting about different games that involve pulling triggers and pinging targets. You could say it's a natural evolution of Warzone Audio Bang, hence the "Ultimate" bit in the name. Makes sense, doesn't it?

As Imogen knows her news stuff, she takes us through a bunch of stories in shooter land. We touch on the fact two sweaty, angry men have been added to Warzone, we discuss how nice Valorant's new map is, and we express our indifference at the prospect of another Battlefield game.

A new segment for this new era is our discussion-y bit that doesn't have a name. Basically, every fortnight we'll be breaking down one particular aspect of online shooters. On this episode, we chat about the best maps. After realising that it's quite a difficult question to answer, the conversation spirals out of control and I'm made aware of Overwatch's super dark lore. I am still shaken.

CoD Names also returns, but we'll be looking at the colourful characters present in every online shooter, going forward. This week, it's time for the players of Valorant to shine. Imogen presents me with three names that conjure up confusion and admiration. It's my turn to surprise next week, so I hope those of you with good names drop into Verdansk for me.

If you're already subsribed to the Warzone Audio Bang feed, you'll see the episode pop up in your app automatically. But, if you're not subscribed, click on one of the links below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.