Ultimate Audio Bang podcast: our first online shooters

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

On this week's episode of Ultimate Audio Bang, Imogen shares some juicy news nuggets with us. Splitgate – a Halo meets Portal FPS – seems to have garnered some serious interest. Naturally, both of us haven't played it. Sounds cool, though. Elsewhere Halo Infinite's doing a thing this weekend, which we also aren't playing. To be fair, we're waiting for John Masterchief's invite. And just to round things off, Apex Legends has a new character, while PUBG might be going free-to-play. It's a stacked one, folks.

For the theme, we decide to throw it back to the games that got us started in online shooters. This quickly transforms into a chat about the good old Destiny days. For Imogen, it was her first game, and for me, it was my second. I dread to think what it's like now, though, and how much I've missed.

It was also Imogen's turn to surprise me with three weird and wonderful player names, and this week doesn't disappoint. We chat France and Kung Fu Panda, both of which are excellent.

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.