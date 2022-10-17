Ultimate Audio Bang #26: did Overwatch really need a sequel?

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

On this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, we deliver our impressions of Overwatch 2 and discuss whether Overwatch really needed a number "2" slapped on the end of it.

Hayden and I thought we'd not have a lot to talk about when it comes to Overwatch 2, but it ended up branching into a chat about the nature of live-service sequels. We consider MMOs with their subscriptions and expansions, and whether it's a strategy that only works for PVE games or whether it would work for a competitive shooter like Overwatch.

The chat then delves into competitors like Destiny and League Of Legends, and how they've handled growth. Is Overwatch's watchability to blame? Is there actually anything to worry about? Or, in fact, will Overwatch 2 retain its player base for years to come? So many questions and lots of putting Hayden on the spot with them.

Then towards the end, we consider Overwatch 2's upcoming PVE component (slated for 2023) and whether that's got any legs. And if it does have legs, whether it'll be enough to sustain the game in a year absolutely rammed with big launches

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.

Activision Blizzard are still contending with legal issues and reports alleging workplace discrimination, harassment and poor working conditions. The company's also in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion (£61.4 billion), a deal announced back in January. That month, Blizzard Entertainment head Mike Ybarra said he was committed to fostering change within the company.