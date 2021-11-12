Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

I arrive at this episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang thoroughly shootered. Both big FPS releases of the month, Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042, have been at my fingertips this week and I've got some thoughts. Of course, Imogen hits us with news too. Valorant has another new character coming out, Fortnite pulls Travis Scott, and Imogen gives us the lowdown on just how much she's enjoying Apex Legends' latest season.

This week's theme is Call Of Duty: Vanguard flavoured, thanks to the campaign mode I reviewed early in the week. We question whether FPS games with a strong multiplayer focus need story modes anymore. What do you reckon?

And to round things off, I look at a random site with suggested CoD names under different categories: funny, cool, and clan. Turns out they all don't quite fit into any of their categories and are, in fact, a bit naff.

