Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

This week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang is, once again, all about the big releases. Battlefield 2042's in a bit of state, so we talk about the many patches scheduled to fix it up. We've also heard that those banned in Call Of Duty: Vanguard will be banned across the entire series, which is nice. Halo Infinite's multiplayer surprise launched and Outriders DLC appears out of nowhere too. Imogen rounds off the news with her Apex Legends ranked update. Has she reached the platinum dream?

Imogen also pointed out that we've been doing a weekly theme, that isn't really a theme. Instead it's more a point of interest, so we've renamed it a Point Of Interest because that's vaguely FPSey. Anyway, we chat about Halo Infinite's multiplayer and how it makes me (a longtime fan) and Imogen (new to Chief) feel.

And to round things off, I present three strange player names I've encountered on my FPS travels. This time we discuss piss and learn a naughty Scottish word.

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.