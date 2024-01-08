If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Upgrade to a terrific H6Pro headset on the cheap in the US as Epos closes its gaming division

A beautifully-designed headset at a bargain price.

Both the open-back and closed-back versions of the EPOS H6Pro gaming headset sitting next to each other.
Will Judd
Will Judd
Published on
1 comment

Danish audio brand Epos is getting out of the gaming space, so its (actually great) headsets are going cheap right now. The H6Pro, a closed-back gaming headset with a neutral sound signature, robust design and wired connectivity is down to $67 at both Best Buy and Amazon US, from an original MSRP of $180.

I recommended the H6Pro for PC gaming over at RPS sister site Eurogamer, where I praised its sound and build quality. I'm also a fan of the flip-to-mute microphone, which sounds good and can be removed entirely if you've got a desktop USB or XLR mic, for instance.

The H6Pro is available in both open-back and closed-back designs, with the the closed back design discounted today providing better sound isolation versus the wider sound stage of the open-back model.

The sound here is detailed with a small boost to the bass frequencies, making it good for both critical listening and gaming - have a look at your favourite audiophile's review for more on this front.

All in all, a solid choice when it cost three figures and an absolute bargain at $67, so do pick one up if you're interested!

