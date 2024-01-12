Upgrade your ROG Ally, Legion Go or Steam Deck with this £81 1TB NVMe SSD

Choosing the lowest storage capacity Steam Deck or other PC gaming handheld then upgrading to a high-capacity SSD is often cheaper than choosing the highest-tier storage option out of the gate, and can even provide better performance too.

If that makes sense to you, we spotted a 10% discount on the WD SN740, a solid PCIe 4.0 option that works well in the Steam Deck and even better in the ROG Ally, Legion Go and MSI Claw gaming handhelds that support faster PCIe 4.0 speeds. After the discount at Scan in the UK, the SN740 is available for £81 for 1TB.

The WD SN740 is one of several SSDs we recommend for PC handhelds like the Steam Deck, coming in that trademark 2230 (22x30mm) form factor that's a fraction of the size of a traditional PC NVMe SSD (these are 2280 drives). That means there's no space for a DRAM cache, but you still do get high-quality TLC NAND flash memory and a fast PCIe 4.0 controller, capable of some impressive speeds.

This particular drive is rated up to 5150MB/s reads and 4900MB/s writes sequentially, an impressive feat for a drive of this size. The SN740's random read/write stats are also competitive, at up to 740K IOPS reads and 800K IOPS writes.