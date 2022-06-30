If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

3

Valve halve Steam Deck SSD bandwidth on some models, say games performance is unaffected

256GB and 512GB Decks could include the lower-spec NVMe drives
James Archer avatar
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
Demonstrating how to take screenshots on the Steam Deck: Hold down the Steam button and press R1

Steam Deck production might be ramping up again but it turns out more recent orders could be something of a lucky dip, SSD-wise. Valve have quietly updated their Steam Deck tech specs page with a note that the NVMe SSDs in “some” 256GB and 512GB models might now use the PCIe Gen 3.0 x2 interface, meaning the drive has half the usual bandwidth of the Gen 3.0 x 4 SSDs that previously featured as standard.

As first spotted by German site HardwareLuxx, there's no indication as to why Valve made this change, and it doesn’t look like anyone with an outstanding Steam Deck order will know which SSD bandwidth they’ll get in advance. However, Valve's added note explains that “In our testing, we did not see any impact to gaming performance between x2 and x4.”

Watch on YouTube

It wouldn’t be surprising to see a negligible difference in game loading speeds, as most games simply aren’t built to take full advantage of PCIe 3.0 x 4’s bandwidth. It’s not like Gen 3.0 x2 SSDs are sluggish, either – they’re still speedy NVMe drives with more bandwidth to play with than any SATA-based SSD. Still, the Steam Deck is usable for more than just games, and spec crapshoots are never fun. Remember how the Nintendo 3DS could come with either IPS or TN screens?

If you have ordered a Steam Deck and it turns up with the lower-spec SSD – and you find you can’t just live with it – you could potentially open up the handheld and replace the drive yourself. Valve don’t recommend this, though, especially not if you’re modding the Deck to fit a longer SSD design. The speed of the microSD slot has apparently remained untouched, so you could always rely on one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck instead.

Tagged With

About the Author

James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch