If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Valve revamps Steam charts with real-time top sellers and most played hubs

Look out, SteamDB
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Valve have introduced a new Steam charts hub that includes real-time data, intended to replace the storefront's old stats page.

Steam now has a fancy charts section that shows the top selling and most played games in real time. If you want a broader picture of what’s trending on Valve’s storefront then you can check out the new weekly rankings of top sellers, along with the top new releases each month. It’s a useful way of seeing what’s trending across the platform if you’re really into that kind of thing.

Watch on YouTube
Steam Deck's been at the top of the charts for weeks, but is it any good?

You can check out the new charts here, which replace the site’s old stats page. It’s quite a handy little set up, showing a tally of peak players and how many are online right dang now. Dive into the top sellers chart and you can see the top 100 games listed by revenue. There’s an option to filter by country or set it to show global sales, if you like. Valve say their new method of calculating revenue from top sellers, including DLC and in-game purchases, will filter through to the homepage, genre and tags pages.

The most played section shows another top 100, which you can filter by daily or current player counts. Having a flip through the weeklies shows that Steam Deck’s still holding steady there at the top, as they show the number of weeks something’s charted for and any changes. The monthly charts are a bit less dry to read, featuring some interesting categories for each month. July, for example, has a section highlighting games from Japanese studios.

There’s a few different events happening on Steam at the moment that might be helping to shuffle things up and down the new-fangled charts. As I reported yesterday, strategy convention TactiCon just kicked off and wraps up on the 26th. Steam Bash Bash began earlier on in the week and ends on the 25th, which Graham noted on Tuesday. That’s a themed sale concentrating on hack-and-slash and character action games.

In other Steamly news, the next, erm, Steam Next Fest begins on October 3rd and runs until the 10th. That’ll kick off at 6pm BST/7pm CEST/10am PST. Prepare yourself for demos.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Weekly newsletter

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch