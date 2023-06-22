Valve's Index VR headset kit is available for $599.99 refurbished from GameStop

Valve's Index remains one of the very best PC VR headsets for playing games like Half-Life Alyx, Beat Saber or Star Trek: Bridge Crew, but it does cost a fair amount - $999 for the full kit in the US, for example. However, it is possible to get used/refurbished models for much cheaper, including at GameStop where you can now pick up the full kit for just $599, a solid $400 off the usual price.

I've had the Valve Index myself for a few years, and it's just a brilliant system all this considered - with sharp, responsive optics (dual 1440x1600 LCDs up to 144Hz), a comfortable design, excellent tracking with the Lighthouse sensors, a convenient built-in headset and of course a great software experience as well with SteamVR.

Nothing has really surpassed the Index in the PC space when it comes to building an all-around better option, although we have seen some headsets eclipse the Index in terms of one spec or another. The PlayStation VR2 is the only noticeably better VR headset right now, but this remains locked to the PS5 although progress is being made on turning it into a PC headset.

Having paid £919 for the Index, $599 is an awesome price and it's well worth considering if you're in the market for a VR headset. I'd definitely recommend trying a friend's headset if you have the opportunity, as this is a good way to see if you get on with VR, but the refurbished Index does at least come with a 7-day money back guarantee so you can return it if you don't like it or aren't happy with the condition.

