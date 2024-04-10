Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Vampire Survivors is getting guns in a new Contra crossover gun-focused DLC called Operation Guns

New characters and bullets arrive in early May

A character from the Vampire Survivors DLC Operation Guns generating a big energy field and attacking some gargoyles
Image credit: Poncle
Alice Bell avatar
News by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

Revealed at the Triple-I Initiative just now, Vampire Survivors is getting another cool DLC, this one a crossover with classic Konami run 'n' gun Contra. It's called Operation Guns. Get on board. Trailed with, as is now traditional, a cool animated trailer that suggests the game is a Saturday morning cartoon and not a top down pixelated nightmare that will flush out any latent photosensitivity lurking in your skull (complimentary), Operation Guns is arriving on May 9th, so about a month away.

Cover image for YouTube videoVampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC Feat. Contra + PlayStation Announce | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

The teaser trailer is brief, but it's clear this will add new weapons, enemies and stages to our GOTY 2022 - notably, of course, actual guns. Which means new weapon synergies to explode the entire screen! At one point in the trailer everything becomes blue trace rounds. Lovely. Also notable is that although we don't know how many new playable characters Operation Guns will bring, two of them appear to be Bill and Lance from Contra, which is fun - and it's also featuring Brad Fang from Contra: Hard Corps, who is a wolf man with cyborg arms.

Operation Guns will be the fourth DLC for Vampire Survivors, following Legacy Of The Moonspell (good), Tides Of The Foscari (also good) and Emergency Meeting (an Among Us crossover in space). Per pound, Vampire Survivors is some of the best value for money entertaiment you can get in a game, as it's an endlessly replayable bullet hell where you are the bullet hell, charged with staying alive for half an hour as waves of bats and zombies and giant bugs charge towards you. It's absolutely fantastic and I am pleased to see more crossovers acknowledging Vampire Survivors' supremacy.

Also revealed at the Triple-I stream was that it's coming to PS5, but I don't care about that, obviously. Look out for Operation Guns on May 9th.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Contra

Xbox 360

Vampire Survivors

PC

Related topics
Arcade Digital Eclipse DLC Indie Konami PC Platformer poncle RPG Shooter
See 2 more The Triple-I Initiative Xbox 360
About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.
Comments