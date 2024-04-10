Vampire Survivors is getting guns in a new Contra crossover gun-focused DLC called Operation Guns

Revealed at the Triple-I Initiative just now, Vampire Survivors is getting another cool DLC, this one a crossover with classic Konami run 'n' gun Contra. It's called Operation Guns. Get on board. Trailed with, as is now traditional, a cool animated trailer that suggests the game is a Saturday morning cartoon and not a top down pixelated nightmare that will flush out any latent photosensitivity lurking in your skull (complimentary), Operation Guns is arriving on May 9th, so about a month away.

The teaser trailer is brief, but it's clear this will add new weapons, enemies and stages to our GOTY 2022 - notably, of course, actual guns. Which means new weapon synergies to explode the entire screen! At one point in the trailer everything becomes blue trace rounds. Lovely. Also notable is that although we don't know how many new playable characters Operation Guns will bring, two of them appear to be Bill and Lance from Contra, which is fun - and it's also featuring Brad Fang from Contra: Hard Corps, who is a wolf man with cyborg arms.

Operation Guns will be the fourth DLC for Vampire Survivors, following Legacy Of The Moonspell (good), Tides Of The Foscari (also good) and Emergency Meeting (an Among Us crossover in space). Per pound, Vampire Survivors is some of the best value for money entertaiment you can get in a game, as it's an endlessly replayable bullet hell where you are the bullet hell, charged with staying alive for half an hour as waves of bats and zombies and giant bugs charge towards you. It's absolutely fantastic and I am pleased to see more crossovers acknowledging Vampire Survivors' supremacy.

Also revealed at the Triple-I stream was that it's coming to PS5, but I don't care about that, obviously. Look out for Operation Guns on May 9th.