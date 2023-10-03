Want a low-profile, full-size mechanical keyboard and a big ol' mousepad for £35?

Cooler Master probably aren't the first people that come to mind when it comes to mechanical keyboard, but they've produced a fair few models over the years including some rather lovely ones. Today you can pick up one of my favourites from their collection, the SK652, at a decent £15 discount from Scan in the UK. That brings the price of this low-profile, full-size mechanical keyboard to £35, quite a fair price for a keyboard of this size and quality - especially when you get a free XXL mousepad thrown in for free.

This keyboard ticks all of the boxes for me, as it comes with snappy, laptop-like mechanical switches, RGB backlighting and a sturdy aluminium-topped design. These switches are made by TTC and are in the mould of Cherry's Red switches, ie they require little force to push down (low actuation force) and lack a tactile bump or click when actuated (linear rather than tactile or clicky).

Being low-profile though, they have a shorter throw and feel quite responsive, making them ideal for gaming but also fairly satisfying for typing as well - just remember to have a light touch when you're resting your hand on the keyboard, as you may inadvertantly send a series of aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa keys without realising.

This keyboard also comes with a free XXL-size mouse pad which Scan claims is worth £10, and to be fair does look pretty reasonable with a simple black design relatively devoid of decoration, save for the top left and bottom right corners. The 900x400mm dimensions are likely to cover the bulk of many desks, which is nice as you get something soft under your wrists while typing as well as a good amount of mousing space.

Note that this keyboard is pictured with an ANSI/US layout, which may take a tiny bit of getting used to if you're more familiar with the ISO/UK standard. (This basically means you get a shorter Enter key and wider left shift key, while a few little-used keys like ~ and ¬ are moved around the keyboard. For programmers, this is probably worth avoiding, but for everyone else if your keyboard is set to UK English in Windows you're unlikely to notice any difference whatsoever.)

In any case, £35 for a full-size RGB mechanical keyboard is a great deal, particularly a rare low-profile option, so I hope you appreciate the deal!