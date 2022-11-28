Black Friday 2022

The best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals still going
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's beta progression will carry over when the game releases

Never fear, you'll get to keep all your stuff
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A screenshot from Warhammer 40,000 Darktide showing Shipmistress Brahms

Grim co-op action game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is out on PC on Wednesday, and devs Fatshark have taken a load off players’ minds by confirming that progression from the pre-order beta will carry over. Although Fatshark had mentioned in previous Steam updates about the game’s beta that player progression might not be fully guaranteed, they tweeted over the weekend to let players know that progression will be maintained once the game’s released. I do like that they address everyone as “rejects” in their announcements, it makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Watch on YouTube
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a follow-up to Fatshark's Vermintide series.

The Darktide beta has been going on since November 17th for anyone who pre-ordered the game, so players have quite a bit of time to rack up some gear and develop their characters before it launches. Fatshark didn't want to guarantee player progression while the beta was ongoing because they needed to “reserve the opportunity to change or reset things in the event something unforeseen or critical happens”. They’re obviously feeling a bit more confident about that since last week’s 1.0.8 update, which introduced crafting.

Ed was among the first squads to play Darktide back at this year’s Gamescom in August, and he felt the game was fun but familiar. “Towering brutes staggered towards us rattling with armour,” he said, “so we'd have to micromanage our positioning to lead them away from the group, or a bulbous boss would come clattering down the stairs and we'd need to back away quickly to safe pastures. Sticking together is everything, and the game understands how to erode this glue.”

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide bursts out of beta on November 30th on Steam and the Microsoft Store for £33/$40/€40. PC Game Pass subscribers can play it from launch day that way, too.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch