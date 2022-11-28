Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's beta progression will carry over when the game releases

Grim co-op action game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is out on PC on Wednesday, and devs Fatshark have taken a load off players’ minds by confirming that progression from the pre-order beta will carry over. Although Fatshark had mentioned in previous Steam updates about the game’s beta that player progression might not be fully guaranteed, they tweeted over the weekend to let players know that progression will be maintained once the game’s released. I do like that they address everyone as “rejects” in their announcements, it makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Watch on YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a follow-up to Fatshark's Vermintide series.

The Darktide beta has been going on since November 17th for anyone who pre-ordered the game, so players have quite a bit of time to rack up some gear and develop their characters before it launches. Fatshark didn't want to guarantee player progression while the beta was ongoing because they needed to “reserve the opportunity to change or reset things in the event something unforeseen or critical happens”. They’re obviously feeling a bit more confident about that since last week’s 1.0.8 update, which introduced crafting.

Ed was among the first squads to play Darktide back at this year’s Gamescom in August, and he felt the game was fun but familiar. “Towering brutes staggered towards us rattling with armour,” he said, “so we'd have to micromanage our positioning to lead them away from the group, or a bulbous boss would come clattering down the stairs and we'd need to back away quickly to safe pastures. Sticking together is everything, and the game understands how to erode this glue.”

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide bursts out of beta on November 30th on Steam and the Microsoft Store for £33/$40/€40. PC Game Pass subscribers can play it from launch day that way, too.