If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's launch trailer sets the scene ahead of tomorrow's launch

You are expendable
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide squad at a pub table in the release date announcement trailer.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's pre-order beta has drawn to a close, because tomorrow the full game will release proper. That's also when our opinions on Darktide will start to flow across these pages like so many heretics across the streets of Tertium. Perhaps you'd like to enjoy one last dose of concentrated marketing before that happens, in which case you can hop below to watch the Darktide launch trailer.

Watch on YouTube

Sorry, I lied, I'm still going to write opinions underneath this trailer. Although my opinion is that I like it. It does a good job of establishing the against-the-odds co-op battle and the expendability of your characters, and I like the look of some of the gadgets.

Darktide will launch on November 30th on Steam at 10am PST / noon CST / 6pm GMT. If you don't reside in one of those timezones, the below image should help you find your own launch timing:

A map showing Darktide launch timings.

If you've already been playing Darktide during its pre-order beta, you'll be relieved to learn that your progress will carry over to the final game. Developers Fatshark had previously mentioned that maintaining progression might not be possible, but they confirmed that they'd made it work earlier this week.

The beta has otherwise been a somewhat bumpy ride, with features being rolled out piecemeal and stability issues marring play. Stability did improve through successive updates however, and players seemed to be having fun around the teething issues.

A bunch of folks on RPS have been playing Darktide already, so expect more thoughts tomorrow and in the days thereafter.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch