Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's launch trailer sets the scene ahead of tomorrow's launch

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's pre-order beta has drawn to a close, because tomorrow the full game will release proper. That's also when our opinions on Darktide will start to flow across these pages like so many heretics across the streets of Tertium. Perhaps you'd like to enjoy one last dose of concentrated marketing before that happens, in which case you can hop below to watch the Darktide launch trailer.

Sorry, I lied, I'm still going to write opinions underneath this trailer. Although my opinion is that I like it. It does a good job of establishing the against-the-odds co-op battle and the expendability of your characters, and I like the look of some of the gadgets.

Darktide will launch on November 30th on Steam at 10am PST / noon CST / 6pm GMT. If you don't reside in one of those timezones, the below image should help you find your own launch timing:

If you've already been playing Darktide during its pre-order beta, you'll be relieved to learn that your progress will carry over to the final game. Developers Fatshark had previously mentioned that maintaining progression might not be possible, but they confirmed that they'd made it work earlier this week.

The beta has otherwise been a somewhat bumpy ride, with features being rolled out piecemeal and stability issues marring play. Stability did improve through successive updates however, and players seemed to be having fun around the teething issues.

A bunch of folks on RPS have been playing Darktide already, so expect more thoughts tomorrow and in the days thereafter.