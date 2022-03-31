The makers of cooperative Warhammer FPS Vermintide today finally announced a release date for the far-future follow-up, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Its ragtag gang will start rooting out Chaos on the 13th of September, which, yes, does mean the game is delayed again. But this time they're committing to an actual date.

"The aquila-eyed amongst you will note this is later than planned," developers Fatshark said in today's announcement. "To us here at Fatshark, it's paramount that we deliver the best 4-player co-op experience possible." And so, they have "decided to extend production time".

Darktide had originally been due in 2021, when Fatshark first announced it in 2020, then in spring 2022, and now on an actual date. Please, do take your time. We have so many 40K games these days (which are so often janky) that the setting is less of a hook and a thrill, and I need that good murder to keep my interest once I'm done cooing at architecture.

While many 40K games focus on the towering, genetically modified Space Marines, Darktide stars a squisher group defending humanity in the name of the rotting Emperor. One's a big ol' mutated Ogryn, one looks a bit like a Confessor or similar fightpriest, and the other two look like Imperial Guard. I think? Fatshark are still being curiously cagey with specifics. But as in Vermintide, the squad will be out to bash through hordes of horrors with melee and ranged weapons. Like a class-based Left 4 Dead with crotchskulls, fascism, and threats which might devour the entire galaxy, not just your brains.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is headed to Steam on the 13th of September, 2022. It'll also be on Xbox Xerix XS.