All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Watch 10 minutes of Sonic Superstars and see exactly how faithful it is

Too faithful?

Sonic runs against a setting sun in Sonic Superstars.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

I've never been a Sonic fan, but I thought Sonic Superstars looked pretty good at Geoff Fest earlier this week. It's an old-fashioned sidescrolling platformer rendered in a 3D art style faithful to the original games, and it's playable in co-op.

Now there's ten minutes of gameplay footage to let you watch a couple of levels played through in nearly their entirety.

This footage is all over YouTube and I'm not sure where it originated, but here's a GameSpot upload:

I think if you're a Sonic fan, this is pretty reassuring, right? It certainly looks like Sonic as I remember it in Sonic 1 and 2, both of which I've revisited recently, from spring pads to enemy types to the style of the boss fights. All of the footage is played solo, which means there's no sight of the co-op pals Tails, Knuckles or Amy Rose that were shown in the trailer. You do get to see a brief bit of Dr Robotnik, though.

As a non-Sonic liker, it almost entirely reversed the positive impression I was left with by the earlier trailer, though. Mainly because of that faithful level design, which seems to require a lot of leaps of faith into areas where you can't anticipate or avoid enemies or obstacles that may be lurking within. I know from experience that I will bump into things, feel cheated, and get frustrated. They say these days that you shouldn't "yuck other people's yum", but if I don't yuck Sonic then they're going to keep making them and I'd rather they stopped.

Sonic Superstars is due to launch this autumn on Steam and the Epic Game Store. It'll cost £55, which honestly ought to count as Sonic yucking himself.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch