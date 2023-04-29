What are we all playing this bank holiday weekend?

We're having another long weekend, thanks to the May Day bank holiday on Monday, so we'll not be properly back until Tuesday. I trust, reader dear, that you will pinch and punch yourself on my behalf for the first of the month. And even if you do think "yes returns", you'll only have youself to pinch and punch in retaliation. But what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

When you read this I will have just been at a wedding so can only assume I will spend most of this weekend feeling absolutely apocalyptic about things in general, and leaving me in no fit state to approach games specifically. Maybe something quiet like a jigsaw game. Maybe.

Alice0

With Betrayal At Club Low being our RPS Game Club game this month, I've been replaying the whole Off-Peak series. Somehow I've ended up out-of-order, with only half of The Norwood Suite left to go. I really, really like this series.

Ed

I'm about sporadically this weekend. One day I'll be sweating and eating bananas (it's been a while), followed by a final sesh of The Last Of Us 2 (I thought the game was done, it was not done). Otherwise, I'm hoping to spend some time with a game I can't talk about, so yeah, I'm hoping it'll get the blood pumping.

Hayden

After a long week and a bit of playing so much Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to create our big ol' spreadsheet of collectibles for guides, I just want to sleep. No one talk to me about video games, lightsabers, or any of that. I want to sleep, eat some really sugary food, and play some Magic: The Gathering with pals. I packed a full playset of the new Wrenn and Realmbreaker Planeswalker and am enjoying figuring out a way to work it into a green deck. I also want to start planning a Thalia & The Gitrog Monster Commander deck!

Watch on YouTube Don't mention any of this to Hayden

James

It's decided, I'm going back to Dota 2 to try out the New Frontiers update. I cannot possibly see how I, someone with limited free time and a recent high blood pressure diagnosis, might come to regret this.

Katharine

Despite owning it on Switch for the better part of a year, I'm finally going to sit down and play Live A Live this weekend now it's come to PC. I also want to dig into Mr Sun's Hatbox as well, whose demo I enjoyed immensely during the last Steam Next Fest, and I'm intrigued to see how it keeps up its slapstick comedy adventure in full.

Liam

Another long weekend looms, and with it the promise of hours upon hours of free time I can devote to some games I keep neglecting. I am determined to finish Dredge before I move on to Cassette Beasts, but Against The Storm is stealing my attention more than I'm willing to admit. I also bought the Advance Wars remasters for Switch, so I should probably give them a go at some point as well.

Cassette Beasts

Ollie

Despite having already completed the main story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, I'm obligated to try and 100% the game to get all those sweet sweet collectibles screenshots for our guides. After that... I'll probably play through it again, this time on Grand Master difficulty, so I can really appreciate just how unbelievably unfair that Spawn Of Oggdo fight is.

Rachel

I'm off on holiday (whoop!) from Saturday morning so will not really have time to play many games, although if I was around I would definitely be playing Mail Time and Cassette Beasts for sure.

Rebecca

May this year is officially made up of more bank holiday weekends than not, so I figure there's no need to rush to start something new, and I can ease in with a focus on games I'm in the process of finishing off. Dangan Island mode of Danganronpa 2 and my Life Is Strange: True Colors 100% replay are both progressing nicely, and I'm at around the halfway point of doing everything there is to do in Ghostwire: Tokyo, which feels like an achievement in itself.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?