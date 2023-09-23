What are we all playing this weekend?

As if you were short on giant RPGs to play, here comes Cyberpunk 2077 with its excellent new expansion and a patch which basically sounds like a miniature relaunch. You're done with Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, right? So what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

It could go a few ways this weekend, but I think I'm leaning towards Deathbulge: Battle Of The Bands. I have beaten the duck DJ and his penguin producer so I'm keen to see what the next area of the game with (after the hench forest and the tree god's hair). Also, I want to explore the Ardenfall demo more. Or at least die less in it.

Alice0

I'm still working on my Hackers pagers, having taken time to re-do parts to a higher standard. My bathroom sink is a rather fetching shade of neon pink after I stripped the paint because I wasn't happy with the poor job I did with the leopard print stencil (I'm inspired by the phenomenal fashion of the Phantom Phreak, obvs). This is tricky when you have a kitten who is very curious about everything you are doing but absolutely should not be near craft scalpels or ispropyl alcohol or wet spraypaint or... baby no don't you dare go near that! Once that's done, I would like to check out Payday 3, having played a lot of 2. I just love crimes.

Ed

I'm sweeping up some final Act 1 shenanigans with the pals in Baldur's Gate 3, then I'm probably going to check out Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update and start a new save before the excellent Phantom Liberty expansion launches. I enjoyed my time with Cyberpunk even before 1.0 launched, so I'm excited to see how it's all changed.

Edwin

It's been another rough week of medical stuff, so I have minimal energy for anything that isn't a bath and a bowl of icecream, but I'm keen to check out Solace State, which launched this month and was promptly sat on by Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and all the Microsoft leaks. It's a uniquely styled narrative-driven game about anti-capitalist rebellion in a biotech city which you "hack" by angling the camera to reveal characters and opportunities.

James

I'm hoping to squeeze in some Payday 3, despite not being fully convinced that I am interested in Payday 3. Unless it has the tiny sawn-off from Payday 2 that can turn enemies into hilarious flying ragdolls, in which case I'll be back here next week saying it's the best game ever.

Katharine

is away!

Liam

is away!

Ollie

is away!

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?