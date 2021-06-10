Here's where you can buy an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti today

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is the latest graphics card in Nvidia's RTX 30 series and today's the day it goes on sale, June 10th. While I don't rate the card personally and strongly advise against trying to buy a new graphics card right now, there will no doubt be some of you out there itching to get one. So, if you're desperate to get your hands on an RTX 3070 Ti, here's everything you need to know about where you can buy one, its release time, starting price and specs.

To find out exactly how the RTX 3070 Ti stacks up against the rest of today's best graphics cards, you can read all about it in my full RTX 3070 Ti review. For what it's worth, I think you should stick with the RTX 3070 if you're looking to buy a new graphics card, as I don't feel the RTX 3070 Ti's marginal performance increase is good enough to justify its higher price over its vanilla sibling. Our friends at Digital Foundry came to the same conclusion, too, and you can watch their full review below:

RTX 3070 Ti release time and price

The RTX 3070 Ti is launching on June 10th at 6am PT / 2pm BST with prices starting at £529 / $599. This puts it right in the middle of the MSRPs of the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, with the RTX 3070 costing £100 / $100 less, and the RTX 3080 costing £100 / $100 more. Due to the current graphics card shortage, however, cards are likely to cost a lot more than this when they go on sale.

Where to buy an RTX 3070 Ti

If you're determined to try and buy an RTX 3070 Ti when it goes on sale later today, then these are the best places to try and grab one. Like previous graphics card launches this year, it's likely to get snapped up pretty fast. Below, I've listed the retailers who are currently selling the RTX 3070 Ti as a standalone card in both the UK and US.

Where to buy an RTX 3070 Ti in the UK:

Where to buy an RTX 3070 Ti in the US:

Acccording to Nvidia, the RTX 3070 Ti will be available to buy in limited edition Nvidia Founders Editions and customised third-party cards on their respective release dates, including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models from all the usual suspects, such as Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, Inno3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, Zotac and more. It will also be available to buy as standalone GPUs and as part of pre-built desktop systems.

This is the packaging for the RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition.

RTX 3070 Ti specs

What's changed with the RTX 3070 Ti, then? The key difference is that the RTX 3070 Ti now has 8GB of faster GDDR6X VRAM rather than 8GB of the regular GDDR6 VRAM like its vanilla sibling. It's also got marginally higher clock speeds, but it's also more power hungry as a result. To see exactly how the RTX 3070 Ti stacks up against the rest of Nvidia's RTX 30 family, have a look at our specs table below.

Specs RTX 3070 RTX 3070 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3090 CUDA Cores 5888 6144 8704 10240 10496 Base / Boost Clock 1.50GHz / 1.73GHz 1.58GHz / 1.77GHz 1.44GHz / 1.71GHz 1.37GHz / 1.67GHz 1.40GHz / 1.70GHz VRAM 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X Memory Interface Width 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit 384-bit Power 220W 290W 320W 350W 350W Recommended PSU Power 650W 750W 750W 750W 750W Starting Price £469 / $499 £529 / $599 £649 / $699 £1049 / $1199 £1399 / $1499

As I mentioned earlier, you can read all about the RTX 3070 Ti's performance in my RTX 3070 Ti review, but overall it's pretty disappointing, offering speeds that are around 2-5fps faster than the regular RTX 3070 at 4K and 1440p. That's a very small gain considering its higher price, and pretty disappointing compared to previous Ti models Nvidia have released in the past, too.

Traditionally, Ti cards have been a great way of getting performance close to the card above it - in this case, the RTX 3080 - for a little bit less. Unfortunately, the RTX 3070 Ti doesn't come anywhere near the RTX 3080's gaming speeds, and I'm not entirely sure why it exists in the first place. For our money, you'd be much better off getting the regular versions of RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 if you can find one for a good price. If you can't, just think about whether you really need to upgrade your graphics card right now, because if you buy one now, you'll likely be paying massively over the odds for it.