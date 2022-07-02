Looking for the Wordle answer for Sunday 3 July 2022? At this point, Wordle surely needs no introduction, especially not if you've searched for today's answer. This phenominally popular word puzzle game gives you six guesses to figure out each day's five-letter solution. Some Wordle answers are harder to guess than others, and if today's has you stumped, we've got you covered. Immediately below we've put together a few handy hints to help you on your way; or, if you skip straight to the bottom of the page, you can see today's answer and its definition spelled out for you (literally).

Wordle July 3 hints

If you're struggling to get the Wordle answer today, maybe a few hints will help nudge you onto the right track:

Today's Wordle answer contains a repeated letter.

The final letter is "C".

It's a noun with a couple of closely related uses, one of which describes a colour.

Today's Wordle answer July 3

Today's Wordle answer is: LILAC.

Today's solution has a fairly straightforward definition: it can refer to a prevalent garden shrub and its flowers, and also to the shade of purple those flowers commonly display. Merriam-Webster defines it as a "moderate" purple, in fact, which might explain its frequent association with the fashion choices of mature ladies. And on a related note, Lilac is also occasionally used as a feminine given name, though it's usually overshadowed by more popular flower names like Rose or Lily. And with that, all that's left is for me to appeal to you not to share the answer until tomorrow, so that other Wordle players can have their turn!

If you had trouble solving today's Wordle puzzle, you might like to check out our guide to the best Wordle starting words to help improve your technique. We also maintain a daily-updated list of past Wordle answers for your reference.