Looking for the Wordle answer for Thursday 7 July 2022? Wordle is a free daily word puzzle game and worldwide phenomenon that really needs no introduction at this point. Over a year in, a lot of the really obvious five-letter words in the English language have been and gone by now, meaning that we're sometimes left with some pretty esoteric solutions. If you're struggling with today's Wordle, we've put together a few hints for you to make use of below; or, if you scroll down below the video, you can view today's Wordle answer in full at the bottom of the page.

Wordle July 7 hints

If you're having trouble working your way towards the Wordle answer today, here's a few hints to get you started:

This word contains three vowels.

The second letter is "G".

It's an adjective, associated with a person experiencing surprise.

Today's Wordle answer July 7

Today's Wordle answer is: AGAPE.

Agape is one of those interesting words that almost always appears in one specific context. In this case, you hear about someone with their "mouth agape in astonishment", but you never really see it used anywhere else. There is also a word in Greek that's spelled the same (it means love, incidentally, specifically in a spiritual or religious context), but we're confident that's not the one Wordle was going for on this occasion, since this particular version of Wordle only uses words in English. Now you know, be sure to keep the solution to yourself until tomorrow so that other Wordle enthusiasts can have their turn!

Whew, that was a bit of a tricky one, wasn't it? If today's Wordle gave you some trouble, consider checking out our guide to the best Wordle starting words so that you can hit the ground running tomorrow. We also have a list of past Wordle answers that you can use to help you rule out already-used words before you guess.