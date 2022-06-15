If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Thursday 16 June 2022): Wordle word of the day #362 and hints

Hints and the answer to today's Wordle word
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Thursday 16 June 2022? Oh Wordle, what would we do without you? It's strange to think it's been less than a year since you came along and changed our lives forever. What did we used to do to entertain ourselves during breakfast in the old times?

On this page, we'll start off with a few gentle pointers to help put you on the right track to solving today's Wordle puzzle. Further down, expect spoilers for the answer and some fun trivia about the meaning behind today's word.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Thursday 16 June 2022)

If you just need a nudge in the right direction to begin with, here are a few hints for you before we get too deep into spoiler territory:

  • Today's Wordle word starts with a vowel.
  • The last letter is "N".
  • Its most common meaning refers to an item of clothing.
Wordle answer for Thursday 16 June 2022

Now it's time to dispense with the vagaries and begin our daily Wordle spoiler chat! The answer and definition for today's Wordle word are revealed below:

Today's Wordle answer is: APRON

Like most people, my first thought when I hear the word "apron" is a piece of clothing, commonly worn in the kitchen to prevent food from splashing all over your nice clean clothes. But then something in my brain flashed back to my long-ago days as a drama student, and I suddenly recalled that an apron is also a part of a stage that protrudes past the proscenium arch! Wild how many versatile meanings some seemingly mundane words can have. Now that you know that fascinating bit of trivia, be sure to keep it to yourself until tomorrow so other people can enjoy the puzzle. The Wordle answer, I mean. You can put me on blast for being a former drama student right away if you want.

