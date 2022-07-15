If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Saturday 16 July): Wordle word of the day #392 and hints

Hints and the answer to today's Wordle word
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Saturday 16 July 2022? Ah, Wordle: one of the few reliable constants in an ever-changing world. We might be living through some very interesting times right now, but at least you can rely on opening up this daily word puzzle game and taking your six guesses to figure out that five-letter solution. Well, as long as The New York Times are kind enough to keep it free-to-play, anyway.

Some days, finding the right answer can be a struggle, but don't worry. Below we've laid out a few clues to help guide you in the right direction. Alternatively, you can scroll down below the video to see today's answer in full, complete with a definition.

Wordle July 16 hints

Having trouble getting the Wordle answer today? Here's a few hints to nudge you in the right direction:

  • This word contains the same vowel twice in a row.
  • The final letter is "Y".
  • It's a somewhat informal adjective meaning spacious.
Today's Wordle answer July 16

Today's Wordle answer is: ROOMY.

This one's fairly self-explanatory: a roomy room is a room with lots of room in it. Sorry, I couldn't resist the opportunity for a recursive defintion. But really, something that's roomy just has plenty of extra space for you to move around in. A roomy house doesn't have too much furniture crammed into it. You might want to wear your roomy jeans when visiting your grandma for dinner (because you know she's going to spoil you). And so on! Now that you're all clued in, be sure to keep your knowledge to yourself until tomorrow so everyone else can have a go too.

You can't exactly practice Wordle aside from playing it every day, but there are ways to improve your technique in the meantime. Check out our guide to the best Wordle starting words for pointers, or have a look at our past Wordle answers list to see every solution that's been and gone.

Tagged With

