Looking for the Wordle answer for Friday 17 June 2022? Who doesn't love Wordle? I sure do, but I can't really play it any more because I see too many spoilers while writing these guides. You wouldn't want my sacrifice to be in vain, would you? Go on, now that you're here, have a look at some hints.

As always, I'll start this guide off with some pointers to get you thinking along the right lines. But if you scroll down past the video you can see the full answer, along with a quick definition if you've come here looking for the meaning.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Friday 17 June 2022)

Before we give you the answer, here are a few handy hints; a gentle stretch, if you will, to warm up your puzzle-solving brain muscles:

Today's Wordle answer contains just one vowel.

The fourth letter is "W".

It's a verb in the past tense (past participle, to be exact).

Watch on YouTube Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Wordle answer for Friday 17 June 2022

Hello to everyone who skipped straight down to the answer section! It's OK, I'm not judging. I'm not going to drag out the wait any longer either. I promise. OK, here you go:

Today's World answer is: BLOWN.

Stop giggling at the back there because we are going to keep this definition strictly PG. In the broadest sense, "blow" means to move something using a current of air, and "blown" is one of the past tense forms of that. It's actually surprisingly hard to use it naturally in a simple sentence though, except for in some highly specific cases. Imagine we're watching an action movie. "Hey, did you see that guy get blown up?!" I ask you excitedly. Boom. Used it in a sentence.

Bit of a tricky one today, don't you think? That lesser-used past participle will have tripped a few people up, no doubt. Getting a headstart on tomorrow's Wordle sounds nigh-on impossible, but actually there are a couple of things you can do to prepare ahead of time: why not check out our guide to the best Wordle starting words, for example, or our list of past Worlde answers for the purposes of comparison?