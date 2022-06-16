If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Friday 17 June): Wordle word of the day #363 and hints

Hints and the answer to today's Wordle word
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Friday 17 June 2022? Who doesn't love Wordle? I sure do, but I can't really play it any more because I see too many spoilers while writing these guides. You wouldn't want my sacrifice to be in vain, would you? Go on, now that you're here, have a look at some hints.

As always, I'll start this guide off with some pointers to get you thinking along the right lines. But if you scroll down past the video you can see the full answer, along with a quick definition if you've come here looking for the meaning.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Friday 17 June 2022)

Before we give you the answer, here are a few handy hints; a gentle stretch, if you will, to warm up your puzzle-solving brain muscles:

  • Today's Wordle answer contains just one vowel.
  • The fourth letter is "W".
  • It's a verb in the past tense (past participle, to be exact).
Watch on YouTube
Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Wordle answer for Friday 17 June 2022

Hello to everyone who skipped straight down to the answer section! It's OK, I'm not judging. I'm not going to drag out the wait any longer either. I promise. OK, here you go:

Today's World answer is: BLOWN.

Stop giggling at the back there because we are going to keep this definition strictly PG. In the broadest sense, "blow" means to move something using a current of air, and "blown" is one of the past tense forms of that. It's actually surprisingly hard to use it naturally in a simple sentence though, except for in some highly specific cases. Imagine we're watching an action movie. "Hey, did you see that guy get blown up?!" I ask you excitedly. Boom. Used it in a sentence.

Bit of a tricky one today, don't you think? That lesser-used past participle will have tripped a few people up, no doubt. Getting a headstart on tomorrow's Wordle sounds nigh-on impossible, but actually there are a couple of things you can do to prepare ahead of time: why not check out our guide to the best Wordle starting words, for example, or our list of past Worlde answers for the purposes of comparison?

Tagged With

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. More recently she discovered a fondness for Genshin Impact, which she pitches to bewildered friends as "Pokémon but with hot people instead of made-up animals". She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On Wordle

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch