Looking for the Wordle answer for Sunday 17 July 2022? It can't be just me that thinks Wordle is better than meditation when it comes to introducing a few minutes of calm into your day. I'm one of those people who can't switch their brain off, so solving a puzzle with simple rules is a much more reliable way of getting myself centred and ready to meet the challenges of the day. Unless it's a really brutally tricky one, that is, in which case I can find myself... irked.

If you're feeling similarly troubled by today's Wordle answer, take heart: we've put together a few gentle clues to get you back on track to inner peace (and the correct solution). Alternatively, if you just want to know the answer, scroll down below the video to the bottom of the page for a full definition.

Wordle July 17 hints

If you're having trouble getting the Wordle answer today, here are a few hints to help you out:

This word contains just one vowel.

The middle letter is "C".

It's an adjective associated with cartoonish fun.

Today's Wordle answer July 17

Today's Wordle answer is: WACKY.

In theory, "wacky" is just another word for eccentric, like "zany" or "quirky", but it doesn't feel right to apply it to much other than classic cartoons these days. The Animaniacs are wacky, as are the Wacky Races (naturally); but if you tell me a modern sitcom is wacky that's my cue not to tune in. And now I've been thinking about this for so long that the word "wacky" has started to sound... well... wacky to me. While you're pondering on that, be sure not to share your newfound knowledge of today's Wordle answer until tomorrow, when it's safely out of spoiler territory.

