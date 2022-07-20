If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Thursday 21 Jul 2022): Wordle word of the day #397 and hints

Hints and the answer to today's Wordle word
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Thursday 21 July 2022? It's a Thursday in the height of summer which means, if you're anything like me, your brain has already melted and it's going to stay that way until the weekend. How can you be expected to figure out today's Wordle answer under these conditions? Maybe a few hints would help! If that's what you're here for, then we've laid out a few directly below. Alternatively, you can scroll past the video to the bottom of the page for today's answer in full.

Wordle July 21 hints

Struggling with the Wordle answer today? Here are three handy hints to help get your thoughts in order:

  • This word begins with a vowel.
  • The middle letter is "H".
  • It refers to a type of insect.
Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Today's Wordle answer July 21

Today's Wordle answer is: APHID.

Alternatively known as greenflies, aphids are small insects commonly regarded as garden pests. Individually they're not too much trouble, but in large numbers they can absolutely destroy your lovingly tended plants. And thanks to something called telescoping generations (think Tribbles, Star Trek fans), there can be an awful lot of aphids around before you know what's happening. And if you don't want to be regarded as a regular pest, be sure not to spoil today's Wordle answer while other players still have the chance to try the puzzle for themselves!

If you struggled with today's Wordle — and hey, it wasn't the easiest — you can improve your chances of success in the future with our guide to the best Wordle starting words. We also maintain an archive of all the past Wordle answers for your reference.

