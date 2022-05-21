Looking for the Wordle answer for Sunday 22 May 2022? Wordle is fast becoming a staple of the Sunday morning breakfast table; in fact, why do idyllic illustrations of family morning meals still include the patriarch's obligatory newspaper? We all know it should be a mobile device displaying a grid of Wordle's iconic green, yellow, and grey squares.

Wordle gives you six guesses to decipher its daily five-letter solution. If you're looking for a little extra help to get you started today, we've put together a few hints for you below. If you want the full solution, scroll on past the video to the bottom of the page.

Wordle hints for Sunday 22 May 2022

If you want to decode today's Wordle answer for yourself, but just need a few hints to get you started, here's what we can tell you about today's word:

Today's answer contains two vowels.

The final letter is "Y".

It's a noun that refers to something most people use (or at least think about) every day.

Wordle answer for Sunday 22 May 2022

This is the spoilery bit where we just tell you today's Wordle solution. Get ready for it:

The answer to today's Wordle is: MONEY.

Money, money, money, must be funny in a rich man's world. Yes, I just deliberately lodged an ABBA earworm directly into your brain. No, I will not apologise. Be it coins, notes, or some sort of ethereal transaction that involves waving a plastic card near a sensor, money is supposed to make the world go around. Well, today it's the Wordle answer, so for many people that will be even more true than usual! Now that you're clued in on the solution, remember to be kind and keep it a secret until the day's over for the benefit of anyone who hasn't played yet.

