If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Sunday 22 May 2022): Wordle 337 solution and hints

Here's the answer to Wordle #337
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Sunday 22 May 2022? Wordle is fast becoming a staple of the Sunday morning breakfast table; in fact, why do idyllic illustrations of family morning meals still include the patriarch's obligatory newspaper? We all know it should be a mobile device displaying a grid of Wordle's iconic green, yellow, and grey squares.

Wordle gives you six guesses to decipher its daily five-letter solution. If you're looking for a little extra help to get you started today, we've put together a few hints for you below. If you want the full solution, scroll on past the video to the bottom of the page.

Wordle hints for Sunday 22 May 2022

If you want to decode today's Wordle answer for yourself, but just need a few hints to get you started, here's what we can tell you about today's word:

  • Today's answer contains two vowels.
  • The final letter is "Y".
  • It's a noun that refers to something most people use (or at least think about) every day.
Watch on YouTube
Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Wordle answer for Sunday 22 May 2022

This is the spoilery bit where we just tell you today's Wordle solution. Get ready for it:

The answer to today's Wordle is: MONEY.

Money, money, money, must be funny in a rich man's world. Yes, I just deliberately lodged an ABBA earworm directly into your brain. No, I will not apologise. Be it coins, notes, or some sort of ethereal transaction that involves waving a plastic card near a sensor, money is supposed to make the world go around. Well, today it's the Wordle answer, so for many people that will be even more true than usual! Now that you're clued in on the solution, remember to be kind and keep it a secret until the day's over for the benefit of anyone who hasn't played yet.

You can check back in tomorrow for more Wordle hints from Rock Paper Shotgun, but for now why not check out our comprehensive archive of past World answers? We've also put together a guide to the best Wordle starting words to give you a head-start on tomorrow's puzzle.

Tagged With

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. More recently she discovered a fondness for Genshin Impact, which she pitches to bewildered friends as "Pokémon but with hot people instead of made-up animals". She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More On Wordle

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch