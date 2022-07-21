Looking for the Wordle answer for Friday 22 July 2022? TGIF, am I right? Come tomorrow you can spend the whole day working on the Wordle puzzle if you like. And who could blame you, it's your weekend! But as for now, it's still Friday, which means most of us have other commitments we need to keep. So if you're eager to speed things along on this occasion, read on below for three hints to get you started on today's puzzle. Or, if you just want the full answer and its defintion, scroll down below the video to the bottom of the page.

Wordle July 22 hints

Stuck for inspiration while figuring out the Wordle answer today? Hopefully these hints will get your thoughts flowing in the right direction:

Today's word contains no vowels!

The first and final letter are the same.

It refers to a romantic rendezvous.

Today's Wordle answer July 22

Today's Wordle answer is: TRYST.

A tryst is a private meeting between lovers, with some connotations that there's an illicit purpose behind all the secrecy. You know, like when you and your beau are the offspring of two noble houses alike in dignity but constantly at one another's throats; it's all the height of romance, but likely not the sort of meet-up you want your dad to find out about. And if you don't want to become the sworn enemy of the entire internet, be sure not to share spoilers for this Wordle answer until tomorrow!

If you're looking to up your Wordle game, be sure to check out our guide to the best Wordle starting words — it'll get you off to a good start, even when there's a weird solution like today's. We also keep a running list of the past Wordle answers for you to check your guesses against.