Wordle answer (Saturday 28 May 2022): Wordle 343 solution and hints

Here's the answer to Wordle #343
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Saturday 28 May 2022? Good old Wordle: helping jump-start sleepy brains on weekend mornings since October 2021! Yes, this game may be barely six months old, but it feels so much more vintage than that, like the Werther's Originals of word puzzle games.

You probably know the drill by now: every day, you get six chances to guess the five-letter Wordle solution, with each box on the grid filling in grey, yellow, or green to show you incorrect guesses, correct letters, or correct letters in the right place, respectively. But if it's just too early for you to deal with this yet today, we've sorted out a few hints for you down below. You can also scroll to the bottom of the page if you just want today's answer.

Wordle hints for Saturday 28 May 2022

Feeling a bit stuck? Below we've put together a few hints to help get you on the right track for today's Wordle solution, without giving away the whole answer:

  • Today's answer contains just one vowel.
  • The second letter is "R".
  • This word is a verb in the past tense.
Wordle answer for Saturday 28 May 2022

If you just want to skip straight to the solution, then we aim to please! Here we go:

The answer to today's Wordle is: CREPT.

Crept — the past participle of "creep", to sneak around by moving slowly and carefully to avoid notice. But maybe I've been reading too many detective stories recently, because of course it can also refer to climbing plants like roses or ivy making their way up a wall (which is more of a gothic novel description). Either way, this isn't a word you encounter very often in informal conversation, where people are more likely to use the still technically correct but less literary past tense variant "creeped" instead. Now that you know the solution, be sure to keep it close to your chest until tomorrow so that others can have their try without spoilers.

Bit of a tricky one today, eh? No need to feel bad if you struggled, but if you want to improve your game for tomorrow, you could check out our best Wordle starting words guide to polish up your strategy. We've also got a list of past Wordle answers to help you eliminate words that have been and gone, or just to look at because, you know, lists are nice.

