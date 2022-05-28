If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wordle answer (Sunday 29 May 2022): Wordle 344 solution and hints

Here's the answer to Wordle #344
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Sunday 29 May 2022? What better way to charge up those little grey cells on a lazy Sunday morning than by filling in some little grey squares? Well, actually, hopefully those squares will be rapidly turning yellow and green as you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Every day, Wordle gives you six guesses to come up with the five-letter answer in language-based variant on Mastermind-like code-breaking games. If today's puzzle has you stumped, then we've got some clues on hand to help you along. You can also scroll right to the bottom of the page to see today's answer in full.

Wordle hints for Sunday 29 May 2022

Today's Wordle solution is potentially a bit of a head-scratcher, so here's three hints we've assembled to put you on the right track:

  • This word contains three vowels.
  • The second letter is "A".
  • This word is a noun that refers to a specific geographical feature.
Wordle answer for Sunday 29 May 2022

Still stuck? Never mind, you can simply look below for the full answer:

The answer to today's Wordle is: BAYOU.

Bayou — a marshy off-shoot of river, a creek or a swamp. It's indelibly and specifically associated with New Orleans in the popular imagination, although the word is actually used to describe wetlands across the US Gulf Coast, in states including not just Louisiana but also Texas and Alabama. If you'd like to argue with me that the "Y" in bayou could also be a vowel and therefore I should maybe have said there were four vowels in the clue, well, I can only apologise. If it helps, picture me feebly muttering "BYE-ou, BAH-you" aloud to myself for 10 minutes while trying to suss it out. Oh, and please do be courteous to other players and keep your victorious-slash-outraged reaction to this one spoiler-free until tomorrow.

I suspect this one will have tripped up a lot of players, particularly those (like me) outside of the US for whom this word is pretty exotic. To help you put your best foot forward tomorrow, why not have a look at our best Wordle starting words, or refer to our past Wordle answers list to help you prepare.

