Want a hint for Connections today? Piggybacking off the monumental success of daily puzzle game Wordle, the New York Times has another fantastically popular word game out now. It's called Connections, and if you haven't played it before, now's the time to start.

In this guide, we'll give you a handy hint selection for today's Connections puzzle on Monday, December 18th, before revealing the group themes and the Connections answers themselves. We'll also explain how to play Connections if this is your first time coming over from Wordle!

Connections words on Monday, December 18

For reference, here are the 16 Connections words for today:

First Amateur Broadway Jiffy Happy Second Rush Park Chief Fifth Flash Principal Madison Wink Main Eleventh

Connections hint for December 18

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more clues to help you find the answer:

Yellow (Easiest): Use these words to describe a quick, fleeting instance.

Use these words to describe a quick, fleeting instance. Green (Easy): All of these words are synonymous with "central" or "major."

All of these words are synonymous with "central" or "major." Blue (Medium): Think of street names in the Big Apple.

Think of street names in the Big Apple. Purple (Hardest): These words can all be combined with another word related to time.

These words can all be combined with another word related to time. Extra hint 1: "First" and "second" are not included in the Big Apple street names used here.

"First" and "second" are not included in the Big Apple street names used here. Extra hint 2: "Amateur" and "rush" belong to the same group.

Connections groups for December 18

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Brief moment

Primary

Avenues in N.Y.C.

Words that precede "hour"

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

What is the answer to Connections today (Monday December 18)?

Brief moment: Flash, Jiffy, Second, Wink

Primary: Chief, First, Main, Principal

Avenues in N.Y.C.: Broadway, Fifth, Madison, Park

Words that precede "hour": Amateur, Eleventh, Happy, Rush

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!

What is Connections?

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the NYT, the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by crossword puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

