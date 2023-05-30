If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox might be teasing Psychonauts 3 on Twitter

Or nought

Raz smiles against a colourful background in Psychonauts 2
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

A tweet from the Xbox Australia and New Zealand account might - might! - be teasing Psychonauts 3. That's the conclusion of much of the internet, anyway. The tweet features a picture of a noughts and crosses board (aka tic-tac-toe) in which the letters for PSYCHO are written in pink and interspersed with three green Xs.

Psycho. Noughts and crosses. Three Xs. You can see where they're coming from.

Here's the tweet:

"What does it mean?" asks the text above the image. "No please seriously, someone help us out".

Why would a sequel to Double Fine's Psychonauts be teased by an Xbox account dedicated to Australia and New Zealand? I have no idea. Double Fine are an American studio based in San Francisco, but I would not bet on social media marketing strategy being globally coherent or logical. Microsoft's not-E3 Xbox Games Showcase takes place on June 11th, which would be a good time to reveal some new games.

Alice liked the imaginative platformer sequel a lot in her Psychonauts 2 review back in 2021. It wasn't an easy game to make, as the recently released (and wonderful) 32-episode making-of documentary made clear. Having watched that, it would make sense to me that Double Fine would get to the end of the project and think, hey, we're set up to do this well now, let's just keep doing it well.

Watch on YouTube

That said, I can also imagine them going, hey, we've been working on this game for years and are sick of it, let's do something else. "Psycho XXX" could mean so many things. Maybe it's a sequel to 2000's first-person shooter Kiss: Psycho Circus? Those aren't crosses, they're... Peter Crisses?

As ever, take your rumour and speculation with a handful of salt.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch