Yes, Diablo 4 will be Steam Deck Verified when it hits Steam next week

Ahead of Diablo 4’s jump from Battlenet onto Steam in just a few days’ time, Blizzard has confirmed that its demon-slaying action-RPG will be fully Steam Deck Verified when it lands.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Diablo 4 releases on Steam next Tuesday, October 17th - the same day that its second season, Season of Blood, also kicks off.

That update will bring a new questline investigating pesky bloodsuckers - plus the chance to wield their vampiric powers for yourself using a new potent blood resource - fresh enemies to mow through and a host of quality-of-life improvements, ranging from speeding up level progression (or skipping the campaign entirely with a new character) to upping the drop rate of rare gear during the endgame.

Image credit: Activision Blizzard

October 17th will bring additional good news for those who’ve been waiting to chase the latest loot on the bus/in bed, too, as global community development director Adam Fletcher took to TwiXer to confirm that Diablo 4 had been Steam Deck Verified ahead of its arrival on Valve’s platform.

“We have been hearing some questions regarding Steam Deck verification for #DiabloIV,” Fletcher wrote. “We can happily say that Diablo IV will be Steam Deck Verified starting next Tuesday with the launch of the game on Steam and the start of Season of Blood!”

We have been hearing some questions regarding Steam Deck verification for #DiabloIV.



We can happily say that Diablo IV will be Steam Deck Verified ✅ starting next Tuesday with the launch of the game on Steam and the start of Season of Blood! — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) October 12, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The dev also replied to one commenter to confirm that you’ll need to re-buy Diablo 4 on Steam in order to play if you already own it - there’s no way to simply hook up your Battlenet account and unlock it in your Steam library.

Although we’ll have to see exactly how Diablo 4 looks and runs on the Deck next week - while Valve says Steam Deck Verified games represent “great gaming experiences on Steam Deck” versus games that are simply ‘Playable’, that level of “great” hasn’t always been a consistent bar - it’s hopefully a good sign for anyone who’s slashed their way through every inch of Vampire Survivors by now and is after their next timesink.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.