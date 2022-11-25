You can customise Total War: Warhammer 3's endgame scenarios in multiplayer now

Fantasy strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3 has got its final patch of 2022, update 2.3.0, which brings the single-player customisable endgame scenarios to its multiplayer mode. This change allows whoever is setting up one of the game’s Immortal Empires campaigns in multiplayer to fiddle with the endgame how they please. Devs Creative Assembly have even gone and done one of those video thingies for the update, which you can watch below.

Immortal Empires was introduced to Total War: Warhammer 3 for single-player and multiplayer back in August, supporting up to eight players for the latter. This mode brought in boatloads of stuff from the first two games in the series, set across a huge campaign and gigantic map. If the host owns all three games, that is. With the 2.3.0 update, an Immortal Empires host can choose which endgame scenarios they want to trigger, and when, or just switch them off. There’s a heap more changes in the update, including adjustments to victory objectives for some Legendary Lords, along with unit balance changes. You can read the mahoosive full patch notes for update 2.3.0 here.

Creative Assembly have promised more info on what to expect from Total War: Warhammer 3 in 2023 in a state of the game post on their blog coming in December. You can expect an updated roadmap then. The devs also warned players about a rare but avoidable multiplayer crash bug that they’re working on a patch for. Until then, avoid double clicking to initiate Diplomacy while any other player is in the Call to Arms Resolution screen when you’re playing an Immortal Empires multiplayer campaign. It could cause your game to crash, but leave your opponents fine and dandy.

Nate (RPS in peace) thought the game transformed multiplayer for the series in his Total War: Warhammer 3 review. “Whenever anyone jumps from the plate of the strategic map into the RTS gravy swamp, other players can get involved either by being loaned sections of a participating player’s army… or by taking on elements of the AI opposition,” he said. “The potential this offers for shitstirring in fights that have nothing to do with you, all on its own, makes this a splendid decision.”

Total War: Warhammer 3 is on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £50/$60/€60. If you subscribe to PC Game Pass then you can find it on there, too.

Disclosure: Former RPS editor Nate Crowley writes Warhammer books for The Black Library, Games Workshop's publishing division. Alec Meer (RPS in peace) did some writing on TWW3.