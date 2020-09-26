What are we all playing this weekend?

As everyone in Britain knows, you shouldn’t turn your heating on until October at earliest. November, ideally. But if you give up in September, you’re a coward. Even if autumn does seem a whole lot more miserable than you remember. Time to dig my layers out the back of the wardrobe, I suppose.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee I have discovered Hades, and I have found it to be good. Alice0 I’m still cycling and swimming as much as I can before autumn truly sets in, then bouncing between Paradise Killer and A Monster’s Expedition when I am home. I was griping about moving so slowly and boringly in Paradise Killer, not what I’d expect from a supernatural investigator in the ever-apocalypse, then was informed I’ve missed some handy skill upgrades. That’ll be nice when I hunt them down. And while Monster’s Expedition is grand, I am, unfortunately, an idiot. But at least it gives me several options of where next to be an idiot. Colm “Colm is on his holidays,” Alice Bee says, “but I can confirm he has been playing Tony Hawks (“skatey game”) and a bit of Hades.” Graham Graham is on his hols. Imogen My obsession with roguelikes has been fuelled by Hades over the last year or so, and now it’s left early access I’ve been drawn back into it. I love it. I want to be pals with all the gods. Let me date the hot chthonic beings. I have no plans other than attempting to escape hell for the next week. (Hell, in this case, might just be my PC.) Katharine It’s more Death Stranding for me. I finally unlocked zip lines this week, which are legit incredible. The BB Boys road trip just got a big level up. Nate I’ve just joined an Age Of Empires 2 league for enthusiastic but useless players, so I’m hoping to get a little of that in. Beyond that, I’m probably in the mood to try out something new and unexpected, so if you’ve got recommendations for stuff you reckon I will personally enjoy, I’m all ears! Might just do fishtanks instead though. Ollie My brother and I have started playing Rocket League again for Season 1 (Season 1?! How many years has Rocket League been out again?). We were once Grand Champions, but that was a long time ago, and the once well-oiled machine of our doubles partnership is considerably squeakier. Somehow I feel like the game might be even more enjoyable as a result.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?