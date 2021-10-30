$220 for a 27-in 1440p 144Hz ViewSonic monitor is an absolute steal

It's rare to see a legitimately good 1440p 144Hz monitor for less than $250, but right now ViewSonic's VX2758-2KP-MHD is on sale at Newegg for $220 - a stunning $110 (33%) reduction from its original price of $330.

This 'Shell Shocker' sale ends in just a few hours, so do pick this up if you're in the market for a high-end gaming monitor at bargain basement prices!

Looking at reviews for this model online, this may be the best gaming monitor deal we've found all year. Trusted Canadian outlet RTings reviewed the monitor and said it offered "a great gaming experience" thanks to excellent pixel response times, low input lag and FreeSync support for PC and Xbox gamers. They also cited its use for content creators, with excellent sRGB and Adobe RGB coverage, wide viewing angles and impressive peak brightness for an IPS-type monitor.

The only negatives noted are in relation to its lack of extra gaming features - which most people don't use, from my experience - and its bad ergonomics - which can be solved with an inexpensive monitor arm attached to the ViewSonic's 100x100 VESA mount.

I normally like to look online for comparable monitors to give you an idea of the value, but here it's really hard to find anything close. Dell's S2721DGFA and LG's 27GL850 monitors are normally the best value options, thanks to their advanced Fast IPS screens, but you have to pay significantly more for these - $369 for the LG 27GL850 and $400 for the Dell S2721DGFA. The ViewSonic monitor is available on Amazon as well, but it costs $247 even for a used model - so $220 for a brand new one is kind of insane.

So: great deal on a well-rated monitor, just at the current sweet spot for PC gaming: 27 inches, 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. I hope you found this useful, and do let me know what you think of the deal in the comments! It may be a little while until we speak again, so until then - keep your stick on the ice!