£25 for a powerful 65W three-port GaN USB-C charger is a great deal
Perfect for Steam Deck, ROG Ally, laptops, phones and more.
Gallium Nitride (GaN) chargers are pretty awesome, as they're much smaller than traditional power bricks allowing for some pretty bonkers specs in a tiny space. That's certainly the case for this Tecknet GaN triple charger, which offers two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and up to 65W of charging for Steam Deck, ROG Ally, laptops, tablets and phones.
It normally retails for £33, but today it's available for £25 - an awesome price for this spec.
I picked up one of these chargers a while back and have found it a god-send for working and gaming while travelling, whether I'm in a cafe for a more relaxed day of writing articles or playing a Steam Deck while travelling abroad. The 65W output is sufficient to charge a Steam Deck or a 13-inch MacBook Air at full speed, and with three ports available you could charge both of these devices and a phone overnight - super useful when all three need topping up and you don't want to have to juggle a single USB connection between multiple devices.
Otherwise, there's not much to differentiate this particular unit from its peers - it's got a brand name I've at least heard of before, and after removing potentially fake reviews via ReviewMeta it still has a reasonable 4.4/5 (88%) rating on Amazon. That's good enough for me, but if you prefer, Ugreen and Spigen are more mainstream brands that also do 65W USB-C GaN chargers, albeit at around £10 more.
I think that just about does it for this one, so thanks for joining me once again and let me know if you found this deal helpful! It really does make a difference, not so much for my ego but so that I'm actually writing about stuff that people are interested in. Until next time then, farewell!