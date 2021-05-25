If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

£37 is an insanely good price for a top mechanical keyboard

The Swedish-made Xtrfy K4 TKL is normally £90, making this the keyboard deal of the year
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
a photo of an xtrfy k4 tkl, a compact mechanical keyboard with a uk layout and bright RGB lighting

Whoa - the Xtrfy K4 TKL was already a great value mechanical keyboard at its original price of £90, but today Amazon are selling the UK model for just £36.59. That's a titanic reduction and a truly wicked deal for a high-grade mechanical keyboard.

Katharine hasn't reviewed the K4 TKL for RPS just yet, but I have happened to test it out - so let me run through its strong points quickly. It's got high quality Kailh Red switches, which are plate-mounted to improve the typing response. It has thick ABS keycaps, lubed stabilisers and foam padding in the bottom of the case to dampen noise. The key legends are clearly illuminated by the lighting beneath, which can be set to different colours and effects using the keyboard itself - no software needed.

It's hard to overstate how much of a good deal this is. Normally, the only mechanical keyboards we see this low are really obviously budget models with build quality concerns, sloppy printing on the key legends, weird features, that kind of thing. To get a critically acclaimed keyboard from a Swedish peripheral maker, part of the esports organisation Ninjas in Pyjamas, for £37 - it's kind of incredible.

a graph showing a keyboard becoming cheaper over time on amazon

I reckon I can see the hand of an algorithm pushing the price this low - every day, you can see it's become cheaper and cheaper in the graph above. I suspect that it'll return to its original price once it starts to sell in good numbers, so I don't expect this deal to last.

In fact, I literally already own this keyboard in a different colour, but I've bought another one anyway because the deal is that good. I'd encourage you to pick up one for yourself too - it's great for gaming, good for typing and I can't see the price going this low ever again.

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Deals

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch